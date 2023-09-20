Pedestrian seriously hurt in Colorado Springs car crash

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pedestrian was at fault in a crash that landed them in the hospital Tuesday.

The pedestrian stepped out into the road in front of an oncoming Ford F-250, investigators determined.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. at the intersection of Circle Drive and St. Vrain Street. The pedestrian’s injuries were described as serious; there has been no update on their condition as of Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was cited for the collision.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Colorado Springs 9/19/23.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday
Now hiring graphic.
Amazon is looking to hire more than 5,500 people in Colorado, nearly 1,300 position in Colorado Springs
Woodmen Road scene
Colorado Springs man takes plea deal for killing his parents
Pueblo roof
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pueblo police corner wanted man on roof
Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through...
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over several people in Colorado park

Latest News

The Medina Alert issued for the hit-and-run driver in the Sept. 19, 2023, incident. The crash...
Statewide ‘Medina Alert’ issued after hit-and-run driver injures motorcyclist in Denver crash
10th Medical Group main clinic
Package found at Air Force Academy medical clinic not suspicious, but building will remain closed Wednesday
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts
Springs Rescue Mission opens new kennel for pets
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
14-year-old boy recovering in Pueblo hospital after shooting