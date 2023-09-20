Pedestrian seriously hurt in Colorado Springs car crash
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pedestrian was at fault in a crash that landed them in the hospital Tuesday.
The pedestrian stepped out into the road in front of an oncoming Ford F-250, investigators determined.
The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. at the intersection of Circle Drive and St. Vrain Street. The pedestrian’s injuries were described as serious; there has been no update on their condition as of Wednesday morning.
The pedestrian was cited for the collision.
