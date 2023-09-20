Package found at Air Force Academy medical clinic not suspicious, but building will remain closed Wednesday

10th Medical Group main clinic
10th Medical Group main clinic(U.S. Air Force Academy)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:12 AM MDT
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspicious package found inside an Air Force Academy’s medical clinic has been deemed harmless, but the facility will remain closed Wednesday for the ongoing investigation.

The academy says the package was discovered Tuesday morning at the 10th Medical Group main clinic off Pinion Drive. Following a daylong investigation which involved the FBI, the AFA announced late Tuesday night that parcel was not dangerous. No further information was given.

Cadet health care, the pharmacy and the academy’s behavioral health clinic, which are provided in other facilities, will not be impacted by the closure Wednesday.

