Man accused of trying to kidnap child and exposing himself in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is being held without bond after allegedly trying to kidnap a child and exposing himself to numerous people Tuesday.

Springs police first responded to reports of indecent exposure along North Nevada by Acacia Park just before 8 a.m.

“It was reported that a male pulled down his pants and had chased women and children,” a CSPD lieutenant said of that initial call.

A woman on scene told officers the suspect had tried to pull her child out of her car, and that she had chased him away.

Less than two hours later, police were again sent out on an exposure call, this time at a business on East Platte a few blocks away from the first scene.

“It was reported that a male at this business exposed himself to an employee,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect was still on scene and immediately detained by officers, who soon determined he was the same suspect from the earlier call. As detectives investigated, they found more victims who reported seeing the suspect expose himself.

That suspect has been identified by police as 49-year-old Adam Loehr. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping and indecent exposure.

If you have more information on this case or were a victim, you’re encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.