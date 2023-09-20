Family displaced after two alarm fire in Colorado Springs neighborhood, neighbors capture devastating moments on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tonight, Colorado Springs Fire is investigating a two alarm fire in Colorado Springs that left a family without a home. 11News received photos and videos from you all across the area, showing the smoke and towering flames. Neighbors also captured the devastating moments of the house on fire on camera.

One family who witnessed the house fire told 11News they were just yards away from it. Dylan Metts said that the smoke and the raining ash reminded him of the Waldo Canyon Fire.

“If I had to take a guess, the flames were probably 60 or 70 feet high. They were way above the house, probably 20 feet higher than the roof,” explained Dylan Metts, a neighbor.

It took more than 40 firefighters, nine engines, and a few hours to knock down the blaze.

“The back of the home was fully involved. We had fire that extended to all three floors of the home,” said Ashley Franco, the Public Information Officer with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Neighbors watched what happened from their yards and windows. Firefighters say one neighbor is recovering from minor burns after using a garden hose to help fight the fire.

“I had a lot of anxiety just for the people in the house and if there was anybody in there,” said Dylan.

“I was crying. Dylan was trying to calm me down, but it was very scary,” said Tami Metts, a neighbor.

Luckily, the family who owns the home was not in house at the time of fire, however they did lose just about everything inside.

“Houses are replaceable. People aren’t. I’m really glad that no one was in there and no animals were trapped in there,” said Dylan.

11News spoke with a family member of the family who owns the house. They said they are devastated by the loss. There is a GoFundMe set up to help.

