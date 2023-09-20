Falls are leading cause of fatal accidents: Know your risks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sept. 18-22 is National Fall Prevention Week and an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of falling for older adults.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), falls are the leading cause of fatal accidents and land 3 million people in the emergency room every year.

“For a leading cause of death to not get the fanfare, so to speak, along with those other diseases older adults need to worry about, is really a time for us to spend here in September to raise awareness about falls,” said Jennifer Tripken with the National Council on Aging.

In just a few seconds, a fall can take away your independence and ability to function properly. Take a few steps to be proactive in protecting yourself.

1. Take a strength exercise class

“As we age, we naturally lose a few things, such as strength and balance,” said Tripken.

Taking a strength class can offset the natural deterioration of your muscles and prevent falls.

2. Get your hearing and vision checked

Hearing and vision declining is another natural part of aging. It’s recommended that you get both checked yearly so you can look out and listen for things that could cause a fall.

3. Talk to your doctor about your medications

Medications are the leading cause of falls. Side effects can sometimes cause falls, which is why you should talk to your doctor about any concerns.

Over-the-counter drugs are also a concern. As we age, all medications can affect us differently. So, a dosage you’ve been taking for years might affect you different as you grow older.

4. Make your home safe

The majority of falls happen in your own home doing routine you’ve probably done hundreds of times before.

Go through your home and make it fallproof. Any cords or rugs that pose a tripping hazard, roll up and put away. Declutter any messes and make sure every room has proper lighting.

For rooms like your kitchen, consider rearranging them so items you use frequently are closer to the ground and easier to reach.

If you need to, install bars in your shower and stairways to grab onto when using them.

For a fall proof checklist from the CDC click here.

