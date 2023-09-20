Falls are leading cause of fatal accidents: Know your risks

11 News this Morning at 6 am
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sept. 18-22 is National Fall Prevention Week and an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of falling for older adults.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), falls are the leading cause of fatal accidents and land 3 million people in the emergency room every year.

“For a leading cause of death to not get the fanfare, so to speak, along with those other diseases older adults need to worry about, is really a time for us to spend here in September to raise awareness about falls,” said Jennifer Tripken with the National Council on Aging.

In just a few seconds, a fall can take away your independence and ability to function properly. Take a few steps to be proactive in protecting yourself.

1. Take a strength exercise class

“As we age, we naturally lose a few things, such as strength and balance,” said Tripken.

Taking a strength class can offset the natural deterioration of your muscles and prevent falls.

2. Get your hearing and vision checked

Hearing and vision declining is another natural part of aging. It’s recommended that you get both checked yearly so you can look out and listen for things that could cause a fall.

3. Talk to your doctor about your medications

Medications are the leading cause of falls. Side effects can sometimes cause falls, which is why you should talk to your doctor about any concerns.

Over-the-counter drugs are also a concern. As we age, all medications can affect us differently. So, a dosage you’ve been taking for years might affect you different as you grow older.

4. Make your home safe

The majority of falls happen in your own home doing routine you’ve probably done hundreds of times before.

Go through your home and make it fallproof. Any cords or rugs that pose a tripping hazard, roll up and put away. Declutter any messes and make sure every room has proper lighting.

For rooms like your kitchen, consider rearranging them so items you use frequently are closer to the ground and easier to reach.

If you need to, install bars in your shower and stairways to grab onto when using them.

For a fall proof checklist from the CDC click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Colorado Springs 9/19/23.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday
Now hiring graphic.
Amazon is looking to hire more than 5,500 people in Colorado, nearly 1,300 position in Colorado Springs
Woodmen Road scene
Colorado Springs man takes plea deal for killing his parents
Pueblo roof
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pueblo police corner wanted man on roof
Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through...
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over several people in Colorado park

Latest News

Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a fatal carjacking in the 7400 block of Harvard Avenue on...
Driver shot and killed during Denver carjacking; 4 suspects wanted
10th Medical Group main clinic
Package found at Air Force Academy medical clinic not suspicious; building will reopen Wednesday afternoon
9.20.23
Wonderful Wednesday!
11 News this Morning at 6 am
National Fall Prevention Week, know your risks