Driver shot and killed during Denver carjacking; 4 suspects wanted

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A carjacking turned deadly in Denver overnight, and law enforcement says kids may be responsible.

The suspects shot and killed the victim, then took off in the stolen car.

The crime was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex off Harvard Avenue and Quebec Street. The suspects have only been described as four Black males, possibly juveniles. The car is a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Colorado license plate CLYX69.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 303-795-4711 or 911.

