Cell phones banned for students at a Colorado Springs high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs high school made the decision to ban cell phones for students during the school day.

St. Mary’s High School shared the change with the public on Wednesday explaining they are joining the local Catholic elementary schools in implementing a “no cell phone use” policy.

“The idea of prohibiting cell phone use during the school day is taking hold across the country, stemming from the award-winning documentary, Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age,” a news release on behalf of the school reads. Created by Dr. Delaney Ruston, Away for the Day grew from the discoveries in the documentary.”

The news release states the change will benefit more than just grades.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly,” said Robyn Cross, principal, “but the research is clear: Overuse of cell phones leads to poor school outcomes, depression, and loneliness.”

