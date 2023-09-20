Armed robber holds up downtown Colorado Springs store

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber got away in broad daylight after holding up a business in downtown Colorado Springs.

Witnesses told police that a man dressed in dark clothing with his face covered walked into a business in the 800 block of North Nevada a little after 1 p.m. Tuesday, showed a gun and demanded money. After getting what he came for, he left the store. No injuries were reported.

The name of the business has not been released by police. The 800 block is between Dale and Cache La Poudre.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, if preferring to stay anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

