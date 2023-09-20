14-year-old boy recovering in Pueblo hospital after shooting

This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations. Isaac’s uncle Manuel tells 11 News he had surgery to get his bladder repaired and get a bullet removed from his hip. Isaac now has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The teen has been identified as Isaac Martinez. This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations. Isaac’s uncle Manuel tells 11 News he had surgery to get his bladder repaired and get a bullet removed from his hip. Isaac now has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Pueblo Police Department’s Sergeant Franklyn Ortega says the department is currently working with detectives to see if they have a suspect or a person of interest. Police have confirmed a black car being used in connection with this shooting. Pueblo Police tells 11 News they are working to develop a case to help Isaac’s family get answers.

“We are glad he is doing better and hopefully, we will be able to develop a case to where we can prosecute in court,” Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, Pueblo Police Department.

There is a GoFundMe page that Isaac’s uncle made to collect money for his recovery. So far, it has raised more than $1,100. The GoFundMe can be found here.

