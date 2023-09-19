Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day to prepare you for the November coordinated election

El Paso County voting
El Paso County voting(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:47 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 is National Voter Registration Day, and 11 News has all the information you need to know ahead of November’s election.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, who is reminding voters Tuesday to register to vote, or update your information, especially if you changed your name or moved this year.

“A lot of our municipalities and school districts are going to the ballot this upcoming November. They are asking a number of different questions in regards to can we increase property taxes, can we keep excess tabor revenues,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker.

According to U.S. 2020 census data, as many as 1 in 4 Americans are not registered to vote. Ballots will be mailed out to El Paso County voters on October 16th for the November 7th election. You can register to vote through Election Day.

“We’re going to be busy. We already are. In fact, in the springtime we’re going to have the presidential primary. We’ll be coordinating that election. Also, working towards the November 2024 general election, which is going to be our presidential election,” said Schleiker.

The Clerk and Recorder says this year, all 39 ballot boxes in El Paso County will have brand new cameras that the public can stream.

“What I am hopeful for, is the citizens in El Paso County step up. Let’s break the records, let’s let our voice be heard, let’s vote,” said Schleiker.

