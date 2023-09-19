SNEAKY SWINE: Colorado deputies wrangle pot-bellied pig in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado deputy is being credited with wrangling a “sneaky swine!”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the unique situation this week. According to authorities, deputies were called to Cellini Drive in Pueblo West on Sunday for a runaway pot-bellied pig. The sheriff’s office adds several deputies put their wrangling skills to use!

“When deputies arrived, they discovered the sneaky swine had escaped from a nearby home,” part of a social media post from the sheriff’s office reads. “The pig’s owner was moving out and the animal was headed to a rescue center. With the help of personnel from Animal Control and animal rescue, the boisterous boar was safely captured and turned over to the rescue.”

Some members of the public chimed in on social media, including Tina who wrote, “Everyone did a great job.”

