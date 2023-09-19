SNEAKY SWINE: Colorado deputies wrangle pot-bellied pig in Pueblo West

Escaped pot-bellied pig in Pueblo West.
Escaped pot-bellied pig in Pueblo West.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado deputy is being credited with wrangling a “sneaky swine!”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the unique situation this week. According to authorities, deputies were called to Cellini Drive in Pueblo West on Sunday for a runaway pot-bellied pig. The sheriff’s office adds several deputies put their wrangling skills to use!

“When deputies arrived, they discovered the sneaky swine had escaped from a nearby home,” part of a social media post from the sheriff’s office reads. “The pig’s owner was moving out and the animal was headed to a rescue center. With the help of personnel from Animal Control and animal rescue, the boisterous boar was safely captured and turned over to the rescue.”

Some members of the public chimed in on social media, including Tina who wrote, “Everyone did a great job.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters both responded to the blaze Monday morning.
Fire under control at site of future Air Force Academy hotel
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Monday's Most Wanted for Sept. 18
Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 18
House fire in Colorado Springs 9/19/23.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday
Peak Alert
Local safety officials urging Southern Coloradans to sign up for Peak Alerts

Latest News

Woodmen Road scene
Colorado Springs man takes plea deal for killing his parents
House fire in Colorado Springs 9/19/23.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday
Pueblo Chile Balloon Festival
Pueblo Chile Balloon Fest starts Friday
Tattoo-A-Thon was a huge success in Colorado Springs!
Tattoo-A-Thon in Colorado Springs raises more than $30,000 for Sue's Gift!