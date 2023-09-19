Sneaky swine captured by Pueblo County deputies!

The suspect!
The suspect!(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies put their tracking talents to good use over the weekend while searching for a particularly sneaky suspect!

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted Sunday to a runaway pig in the 100 block of Cellini Drive. Responding deputies learned a potbellied pig had snuck out of a nearby home while its owner was preparing to move.

The clever pig was one step ahead of deputies -- but not for long!

“With the help of personnel from Animal Control and animal rescue, the boisterous boar was safely captured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The pig’s owner was surrendering the animal to a rescue because of the pending move. The deputies escorted him safely to his new home.

The event earned the deputies praise from their department.

“Kudos to our sheriff’s deputies, who put their wrangling skills to use Sunday to help safely capture a runaway pot-bellied pig in Pueblo West!”

