Pueblo Chile Balloon Fest starts Friday

Pueblo Chile Balloon Festival
Pueblo Chile Balloon Festival(Event organizers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As the City of Pueblo gets set to host a massive chile festival, pilots are getting ready for the 3rd annual Pueblo Chile Balloon Fest!

The event takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6:45 in the morning with balloons launching from 24th and High Streets. Balloon glows are scheduled each night at 7 on the Riverwalk.

Sixteen balloons are expected to take part in the festival.

For more information on the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival click here.

