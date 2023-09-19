Colorado Springs man takes plea deal for killing his parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, a man pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree murder tied to a reported stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The violent act was reportedly carried out at about 7:20 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive on Sept. 23, 2022. The neighborhood is near Woodmen Road west of I-25.

Officers found two adults needing immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries. The two victims were taken to a hospital and both eventually passed away from their injuries.

The female victim, Deborah Parker-Lykins, passed away the night of the stabbing. The male victim, Duane Lykins, passed away later. Police add there was one witness to the crime, an adult male.

The man responsible for murder was the son of the victims, Cody Parker. Parker arrested the night of the stabbing. Parker was taken to the jail after being treated for self-inflicted injuries.

According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, Parker called authorities and admitted he stabbed his stepdad and mother, adding first responders should bring a “clean up crew,” while responding to the crime scene.

On May 2, Parker originally pleaded not guilty to all six charges he was facing including two counts of murder.

Parker’s sentencing is scheduled for December 12. Parker faces anywhere from 50 to 60 years in prison.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1200 Block of Dancing Horse Dr. Two adult victims have been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. A suspect is in custody. There is no threat to the community. (1/2) — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 23, 2022

