WATCH LIVE: Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over several people in Colorado park

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.

Police will be holding a news conference expected to begin at 4:30 p.m. We will be livestreaming that conference at the top of this article once it begins.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the driver “narrowly missed” a number of people who ran to get away. Officials said he drove in and out of the park several times, hitting several pieces of property. Police said the park had to be closed with fencing for repairs.

As of this article’s last update, police had not yet publicly identified the suspect, and his mugshot had not been released.

