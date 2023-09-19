Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears at a Moscow court to appeal his arrest

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2023. Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges, arrived at a Moscow court Thursday, Aug. 24, for a hearing on a motion by the prosecution to extend his arrest.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges, appeared in a Moscow court Tuesday to appeal his arrest.

The 31-year-old United States citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters both responded to the blaze Monday morning.
Fire under control at site of future Air Force Academy hotel
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Monday's Most Wanted for Sept. 18
Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 18
Peak Alert
Local safety officials urging Southern Coloradans to sign up for Peak Alerts
According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’
Ivy Liu told 11 News she was unfairly excluded from November's ballot, but D-49 says she didn't...
Former Board of Education member sues election official in attempt to get on ballot
Raymond McCall, 39, was a father of six.
Five years and one trial later, family pleads for answers in Colorado Springs murder case
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game