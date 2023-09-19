InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

