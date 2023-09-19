Five years and one trial later, family pleads for answers in Colorado Springs murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Monday marks five years since a Colorado Springs man was killed outside his apartment, and his widow is pleading for justice.

A suspect was arrested and went to trial in 2019 for Raymond McCall’s murder, but that suspect was found not guilty. The same suspect reportedly was found guilty of killing a different person in 2021. Investigators have not said whether or not there could be other suspects in McCall’s case.

“Everyday, we want to know why the person did it, and we really want to have somebody held accountable for doing this to him,” said widow, Elizabeth McCall. “He’s a good guy, like nobody would target him.”

On September 18th, 2018, first repsonders found McCall dead from a gunshot in the parking lot of the apartment complex he both lived and was a maintenance worker at. He was 39-years-old and has six biological children, and a seventh child who he filled a father-figure role for.

“He was a really good dad. He was the type of dad that he would be there for any kind of events at the school, field trips ... He would work 12 hours and then come home from work, still in his steel toed boots, and play outside with his kids,” Elizabeth McCall said.

McCall’s widow, Elizabeth McCall, says Raymond was a loving father and kind man. She says, she cannot imagine why someone would want to hurt him.

“I just know nobody would hurt him because of him being a bad person or him stealing or him doing somebody wrong, because he was not that person. He was the one to give somebody the shirt off his back,” Elizabeth McCall said.

Colorado Springs Police would not discuss the case with 11 News on Monday, citing state law which prevents law enforcement agencies from discussing sealed criminal cases. McCall’s case has been sealed, in terms of criminal proceedings, since 2019 when the above mentioned suspect was found not guilty.

