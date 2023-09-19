Driver, security guard shot near Denver City Park; suspect tries to escape in stolen car

The crime scene at 17th Avenue and Williams Street in Denver. The suspect drove away afterward, making it close to the Colorado Capitol before police used a tactical maneuver to stop him.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - One person is dead and a good Samaritan critically injured following a shooting in Denver Monday night.

Police say a man and woman were in a car on East 17th Avenue near City Park when the gunman opened fire in their direction. The man, who was driving, was hit, then lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

A security guard saw the wreck and immediately came to the victims’ aid -- and was shot by the suspect. The gunman then jumped into the security guard’s vehicle and took off, making it more than an mile before officers caught up.

“The suspect ... was stopped by officers near Lincoln/Colfax using PIT maneuver and was arrested,” the Denver Police Department said.

The man in the car later died from his injuries at the hospital, while the security guard was seriously hurt and remains critical as of Tuesday morning. The passenger was injured in the crash but was not shot, police said.

The suspect has not been identified at the time of this writing, and a motive for the shooting is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

