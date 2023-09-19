Denver police: Woman injured 5 in shooting near Coors Field after being turned away from bar

DENVER (KKTV) - Five people were hit after a disgruntled customer allegedly started shooting in the direction of a Denver bar late Saturday night.

According to a police report obtained by 11 News sister station CBS Denver, the suspect was denied entry into a bar on Market Street, just a couple blocks from Coors Field. The report says the woman first started walking away, then immediately circled back and began talking to security again. As she left the bar for a second time, police say she stopped, pulled out a gun, and began firing toward the bar.

A surveillance still of the suspect. (CBS Denver)

Officers located four victims immediately and found a fifth victim hours later. All are expected to survive. Police believe the victims were all just bystanders and not targeted by the suspect, according to CBS Denver.

Monday, police released two surveillance stills of the alleged shooter and announced a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would help identify her.

Anyone with knowledge about the suspect or the case is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

UPDATE: #Denver do you have any information that can help identify or locate the suspect involved in this shooting? If so, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/ZbJFVVFULM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 18, 2023

