Denver police: Woman injured 5 in shooting near Coors Field after being turned away from bar

Five people are expected to survive following a shooting near Coors Field late Saturday night,...
Five people are expected to survive following a shooting near Coors Field late Saturday night, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information about the suspect in the incident.(Denver Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Five people were hit after a disgruntled customer allegedly started shooting in the direction of a Denver bar late Saturday night.

According to a police report obtained by 11 News sister station CBS Denver, the suspect was denied entry into a bar on Market Street, just a couple blocks from Coors Field. The report says the woman first started walking away, then immediately circled back and began talking to security again. As she left the bar for a second time, police say she stopped, pulled out a gun, and began firing toward the bar.

A surveillance still of the suspect.
A surveillance still of the suspect.(CBS Denver)

Officers located four victims immediately and found a fifth victim hours later. All are expected to survive. Police believe the victims were all just bystanders and not targeted by the suspect, according to CBS Denver.

Monday, police released two surveillance stills of the alleged shooter and announced a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would help identify her.

Anyone with knowledge about the suspect or the case is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters both responded to the blaze Monday morning.
Fire under control at site of future Air Force Academy hotel
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Monday's Most Wanted for Sept. 18
Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 18
Peak Alert
Local safety officials urging Southern Coloradans to sign up for Peak Alerts
According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

The crime scene at 17th Avenue and Williams Street in Denver. The suspect drove away...
Driver, security guard shot near Denver City Park; suspect tries to escape in stolen car
9.19.23
Nice Tuesday
Ivy Liu told 11 News she was unfairly excluded from November's ballot, but D-49 says she didn't...
Former Board of Education member sues election official in attempt to get on ballot
Raymond McCall, 39, was a father of six.
Five years and one trial later, family pleads for answers in Colorado Springs murder case