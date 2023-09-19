Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to reports of a fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
At about noon, multiple people reached out to KKTV 11 News about a large smoke plume in the area of Paradox Drive near Templeton Gap Road. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting this was a 2nd-alarm fire in the 5000 block of Slickrock Dr.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
