CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pueblo police corner wanted man on roof

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted suspect was captured in Pueblo last week after police cornered him on a rooftop.

Video released by the Pueblo Police Department shows the man desperately darting and scurrying across the top of the house as officers surrounded him:

Drone footage shows the man surrounded with no place to go.

The Pueblo Police Department says officers were looking for the suspect in the Beulah Heights neighborhood just after midnight on Sept. 14 when they spotted him walking along Pueblo Boulevard.

“Officers ... attempted to approach him, but the suspect noticed them and quickly jumped a fence and officers lost sight of him. After an intense search of the area, officers were unable to locate the male,” the police department said.

Most of the officers cleared the area, but a few hung back, and were rewarded moments later when they saw the suspect emerge.

“One officer noticed the suspect run across Pueblo Boulevard and jump another fence! Officers located him hiding near a bush. As officers approached the male for a second time, he yet again, ran and jumped another fence!” the police department said.

But his next move put him right where police wanted him.

“Officers located the suspect hiding on top of a home located in the 2600 block of Vinewood Lane. With nowhere else to go, officers borrowed a fire department’s ladder, and took the suspect into custody without incident,” police said.

The suspect hasn’t been identified, but police say he was booked into the county jail on two felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants.

