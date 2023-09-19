Amazon is looking to hire more than 5,500 people in Colorado, nearly 1,300 position in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon announced on Tuesday they were looking to hire more than 5,600 employees in Colorado.

As part of the hiring push, the massive company added they are looking to hire 1,290 positions in Colorado Springs. The company is looking to hire 250,000 employees throughout the United States for full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and healthcare benefits on day one.”

Click here to apply and for more information on open positions.

