14-year-old injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are still searching for the suspect after a young teen was shot in Pueblo earlier this month.

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of East Ash Street on the night of Sept. 9, where they were met with a “very chaotic” scene. A 14-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department told 11 News Tuesday that detectives were still actively investigating the case but that no one had been arrested, and they could not share any leads on suspects at this time.

The victim did talk to detectives, the spokesperson said.

The victim’s condition has not been released at the time of this writing, but police say he did undergo surgery the night of the shooting.

We are continuing to get more information on this case and will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.