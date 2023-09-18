For third consecutive year, Colorado Lottery announces record sales, distribution to beneficiaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the third consecutive year, the Colorado Lottery announced record sales of $890 million, and record distribution to beneficiaries of $195 million.

11 News spoke with the Colorado Lottery, which has seen year-over-year record sales for seven straight years, minus 2020. The boost in sales has a lot to do with the two Mega Millions and one Powerball Jackpot, each more than $1 billion. The Lottery’s scratch product segment continues to be the largest revenue generator, as well.

“It’s been a really amazing year,” said the Director of Colorado Lottery Tom Seaver. “...Very unusual, but those provide a lot of stimulation to sales for us, and caused us to have our biggest year for jackpot sales: $293 million dollars.”

According to the Colorado Lottery, of every dollar spent on Lottery games, 65 cents goes back to winners and 21-24 cents to proceeds beneficiaries. Since 1983, the Colorado Lottery has returned more than $4 billion dollars to beneficiaries.

“We are the only lottery in the world who’s proceeds benefit the outdoors.,” said Seaver. “A lot of states, the money just goes into the general fund and you can never see it, you never see where it goes. But here in Colorado, you can actually go to parks that were built or an open space that was preserved with lottery money.”

According to the Colorado Lottery, in fiscal year 2023, the Lottery reached the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) cap early in April 2023, receiving $75.1 million. Conservation Trust Fund (CTF) will receive $78 million. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will receive $19.5 million, plus an additional $8.3 million in funding for its Parks/Outdoors Recreation and Wildlife Cash Funds. Building Excellent Schools Today’s (BEST) spillover revenue is $11.3 million. Additionally, the Outdoor Equity Fund will receive its full allocation of $2.25 million.

“When you think about the stress that’s been put on the parks and recreational spaces with covid and the number of new people moving into the state, it’s more important than ever that that money keeps flowing to good causes.”

