Swatting suspected after Colorado Springs police respond to phony shooting report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police responded to a shooting Sunday morning -- only to find nothing had ever happened.

Colorado Springs police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Newton Drive just after 10 a.m. on what was described as an active scene. The neighborhood is near Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road.

“Officers arrived and learned that nothing occurred at this location,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “The homeowners were not home and arrived later while officers are still on scene.”

Police now suspect the incident was a swatting call. Swatting is when someone makes a phony call to police claiming an emergency and provides a real address for officers to respond to. It’s not just scary for the unwitting victims living at that address, but is a costly waste of time and resources for law enforcement.

The case is currently under investigation.

