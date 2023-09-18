Swatting suspected after Colorado Springs police respond to phony shooting report

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:07 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police responded to a shooting Sunday morning -- only to find nothing had ever happened.

Colorado Springs police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Newton Drive just after 10 a.m. on what was described as an active scene. The neighborhood is near Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road.

“Officers arrived and learned that nothing occurred at this location,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “The homeowners were not home and arrived later while officers are still on scene.”

Police now suspect the incident was a swatting call. Swatting is when someone makes a phony call to police claiming an emergency and provides a real address for officers to respond to. It’s not just scary for the unwitting victims living at that address, but is a costly waste of time and resources for law enforcement.

The case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an...
Colorado Springs police officer injured in crash while responding to another call
Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection to this shooting. Police say they collected...
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
5 injured in shooting near Coors Field
CU wins 43-35 over CSU in Rocky Mountain Showdown in double overtime

Latest News

The crash scene on Sept. 17, 2023.
Colorado Springs police officer hit on the way to call
Fire reported at site of future Air Force Academy hotel
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: What to know about new COVID shots
Extra DUI enforcement out on Colorado roads this fall
Extra DUI enforcement on the roads for fall push to keep impaired drivers off the roads