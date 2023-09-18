Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE: As of 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a man is in custody and the shelter-in-place tied to a shots fired situation has been lifted.

Colorado Springs Police Department says 35-year-old Joey Daniel Romero has been arrested as a suspect in connection to this situation. Police say their Communication Center received multiple calls regarding a person firing a rifle at an apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. Friday. This is at Alpine Vista near Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard. Police say as they arrived on scene, they responded to a man actively firing a rifle.

Officers set up a containment on the suspect who stopped discharging his weapon shortly after the first officers arrived on scene. The CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit responded, and the suspect was safely taken into custody. Police say afterwards, they collected approximately fifty spent shell casings. Several structures were shot multiple times. The suspect had a non-life-threatening injury to his leg that appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers were unable to determine if this wound was intentional or accidental. No other citizens or officers were shot. No officers discharged their weapons. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is facing multiple felony charges related to this incident. Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assisted during this incident.

This is still a developing situation, and police say they are still investigating the incident. 11 News has a crew on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Please continue to avoid the area as police continue to investigate the incident. https://t.co/6fJDqaJJkj — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 16, 2023

PREVIOUS: Police were investigating what they said was an active shooter at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night.

Colorado Springs police told 11 News just after 9:30 p.m. they were searching for a suspect after receiving reports of shots fired near Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard.

A shelter-in-place was issued in this incident. A map of the affected area is available here.

As of this article’s last update, no injuries had been confirmed by police.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

