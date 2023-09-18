Police ask for help identifying suspect after 5 injured in shooting near Coors Field

Five people are expected to survive following a shooting near Coors Field late Saturday night,...
Five people are expected to survive following a shooting near Coors Field late Saturday night, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information about the suspect in the incident.(Denver Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe and Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Five people are expected to survive following a shooting near Coors Field late Saturday night, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information about the suspect in the incident.

Denver police said four victims were found initially after officers responded to the 1900 block of Market Street around 11:30 p.m. and that a fifth person was located later. At least four of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

On Monday, police released images of the suspect in the case and asked for the public’s help identifying her. One of those images can be found at the top of this article. Denver Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the incident call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an...
Colorado Springs police officer injured in crash while responding to another call
Joey Romero
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters both responded to the blaze Monday morning.
Fire under control at site of future Air Force Academy hotel

Latest News

Staying nice this week
Staying nice again on Tuesday
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating a missing teen they said is...
Deputies locate missing ‘high-risk’ teen in El Paso County
Slim Chickens logo.
New Slim Chickens opens in Colorado Springs
A discussion with Gallus Medical Detox Centers on "Recovery Month".
WATCH: Highlighting 'Recovery Month' with Colorado detox center