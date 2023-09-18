Police ask for help identifying suspect after 5 injured in shooting near Coors Field
DENVER (KKTV) - Five people are expected to survive following a shooting near Coors Field late Saturday night, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information about the suspect in the incident.
Denver police said four victims were found initially after officers responded to the 1900 block of Market Street around 11:30 p.m. and that a fifth person was located later. At least four of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital.
On Monday, police released images of the suspect in the case and asked for the public’s help identifying her. One of those images can be found at the top of this article. Denver Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the incident call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
