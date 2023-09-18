New Slim Chickens opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new restaurant opened in Colorado Springs on Monday!

The L.O.V.E Restaurant Group officially welcomed guests to their sixth Colorado Slim Chickens location. The new restaurant is located at 4265 Austin Bluffs Parkway near N. Academy Boulevard.

There is a second location in Colorado Springs along Interquest Parkway. There is also a location northeast of Colorado Springs in the Falcon area near E. Woodmen Road and Meridian Road.

