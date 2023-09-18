Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple attempted murder suspects are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Nicholas Luttig, 39, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, along with first- and second-degree assault, kidnapping, theft and two counts of criminal mischief. He’s described as a 5-foot-11, 250-pound white male with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Moses Casados, 25, faces several charges including dangerous weapon possession, three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of aggravated robbery, violent crime with weapon used, four counts of felony menacing, robbery, second-degree assault involving strangulation. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-four-year-old Andres Singletary is wanted on six counts of first-degree murder, as well as a laundry list of charges: six counts of violent crime with a weapon used, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault involving strangulation, seven counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, child abuse, three counts of illegal discharge, disorderly conduct, two counts of controlled substance, seven counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, and two counts of chop shop. Singletary is a 5-foot-7 and 150-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Timothy Hayslett is wanted for several charges, including sexual assault without consent, sexual contact without consent, three counts of third-degree assault, three counts of harassment, false imprisonment, robbery, second-degree assault with strangulation, felony menacing, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of DUI. He’s described as a 30-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6 feet tall and 240 pounds.

Cole Johnson, 37, is described as a prolific offender wanted for a slew of charges to his name: second-degree attempted murder, 11 counts of motor vehicle theft, 60 counts of habitual offender, identity theft, three counts of theft, two counts of criminal possession of financial device, five counts of violent crime, first-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, two counts of possession of weapon by a previous offender, third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, six counts of first-degree trespass in a vehicle, aggravated robbery, various drug offenses, and various traffic offenses including DUI. He’s described as a 6-foot-tall white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Javier Marquez-Avila, 20, is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, harassment, child abuse and driving under restraint. He’s described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Nineteen-year-old Maxmylyan Myles is wanted for numerous alleged offenses, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated juvenile offender, two counts of violent juvenile offender causing death or serious bodily injury, intimidating a witness or victim, first-degree trespass, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, juvenile handgun possession, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief. He’s described as a 6-foot-1 Black male weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Alisha Ramirez-Valiente, 31, is wanted for second-degree assault involving strangulation and child abuse. She is a 5-foot-1, 120-pound white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

