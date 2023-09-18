Local safety officials urging Southern Coloradans to sign up for Peak Alerts

Peak Alert
Peak Alert(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s critical and public safety officials are urging everyone in Teller and El Paso County to sign up for it.

Peak Alerts is a free service that notifies you in emergency situations like evacuation plans, natural and man made disasters, and missing persons, just to name a few.

Notifications sent out by the program will help you make informed decisions that could save you and your family’s lives.

To sign up, go to PeakAlerts.org and fill out the information.

You can add up to 5 addresses to your account which could be your home address, kid’s school, work address, etc.

If there is an emergency near one of those addresses, you’ll be notified right away.

“It’s very important that you get information from Peak Alerts for you and your family’s safety so that you can make an informed decision on the steps that you need to take next,” said Ben Bills, El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority Public Information Officer. “They send information out about fire evacuation warnings, missing persons, it’s all emergency related. It’s never a non-emergency situation. So, it’s really reserved for those times to get information out when we absolutely need to keep our communities safe.”

Once registered, you can choose to be notified by calls, texts, through the app, on a landline or fax machine.

