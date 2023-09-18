Hurricane Nigel to become a major hurricane this week, forecasters say

Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.
Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.(Source: NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:03 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A rapidly intensifying storm in the Atlantic has developed into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday Nigel is a fast-spaced storm that is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. It poses no immediate threat to land.

At 6 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Nigel was about 935 miles (1,510 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm was not expected to make landfall.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph (130 kph) and was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

A gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an...
Colorado Springs police officer injured in crash while responding to another call
Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection to this shooting. Police say they collected...
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
5 injured in shooting near Coors Field
CU wins 43-35 over CSU in Rocky Mountain Showdown in double overtime

Latest News

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
4 of 9 juveniles who escaped from Pennsylvania detention center are in custody, state police say
Extra DUI enforcement out on Colorado roads this fall
Extra DUI enforcement on the roads for fall push to keep impaired drivers off the roads
5 injured in shooting near Coors Field
FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin