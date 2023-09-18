Fire reported at site of future Air Force Academy hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are responding to a reported fire at the future Air Force Academy hotel and convention center.

The fire was reported just after 6:20 a.m. at the construction site at 8989 Northgate Boulevard.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire at 8989 Northgate - USAFA Hotel and Convention Center that is under construction.



Air Force Academy crews responding with CSFD crews.



Be cautious of emergency crews responding. #csfd — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 18, 2023

The academy broke ground on the project last year, slated to open next year as a 57-acre complex at the north entrance. Once completed, it will include the new AFA visitor center and a hotel and conference center, as well as commercial retail and office space. The facility will be accessible by the general public; the visitor center has been designated an official Colorado Welcome Center. It’s expected to be open in 2024. Read previous coverage by 11 News here and here.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

