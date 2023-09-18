Extra DUI enforcement on the roads for fall push to keep impaired drivers off the roads

According to information collected by the Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County has already seen 13 deaths related to impaired driving.
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to information collected by the Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County has already seen 13 deaths related to impaired driving this year.

“About 1/3 of the traffic deaths that we see on the CDOT roads involve someone who is impaired that is a very serious issue upwards of two or 300 people are killed every year in the state of Colorado by an impaired driver,” CDOT traffic safety manager Sam Cole said.

Cole says although the summer holidays are behind us, things like fairs, Oktoberfests and backyard barbeques contribute to high numbers of DUIs in the fall.

“We’ve run the data and at this time of year we do tend to see unfortunately a lot of people out there driving impaired and that’s why it’s so important to have a law enforcement out on our roadways,” Cole said.

The extra DUI enforcement began Thursday and runs until October 25th, making it the longest DUI enforcement period of the year. Last year there were more than 1400 impaired driving arrests during the same time period and nearly 3800 arrests made during heightened enforcement periods.

“If you are arrested, you’ll get your license taken away for a certain period of time you could possibly go to jail traffic fines upwards of $13,000 and of course, you’re gonna have a criminal record and it’s all so incredibly preventable,” Cole said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection to this shooting. Police say they collected...
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an...
Colorado Springs police officer injured in crash while responding to another call
David McConkie
Former deputy district attorney in Colorado suspected of child sex assault
5 injured in shooting near Coors Field

Latest News

Staying nice again on Sunday!
Quiet and mild start to the week
According to information collected by the Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County...
Extra DUI enforcement on the roads all over Colorado
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) tries to get away from Denver Broncos...
Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson’s Hail Mary
Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an...
Colorado Springs police officer injured in crash while responding to another call