Deputies locate missing ‘high-risk’ teen in El Paso County
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: As of 3:36 p.m., deputies said Phoenix has been found safe.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating a missing teen they said is considered “high-risk” on Monday afternoon.
Officials said Phoenix Gragg, 13, was last seen in the area of Fort Smith Road, in Falcon/Eastern El Paso County, wearing a red shirt, Spongebob pajama pants and black shoes. Photos of Phoenix from approximately a year ago and two years ago can be seen at the top of this article.
Officials ask that if you have seen Phoenix, you call 719-390-5555.
