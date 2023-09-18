Deputies locate missing ‘high-risk’ teen in El Paso County

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: As of 3:36 p.m., deputies said Phoenix has been found safe.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating a missing teen they said is considered “high-risk” on Monday afternoon.

Officials said Phoenix Gragg, 13, was last seen in the area of Fort Smith Road, in Falcon/Eastern El Paso County, wearing a red shirt, Spongebob pajama pants and black shoes. Photos of Phoenix from approximately a year ago and two years ago can be seen at the top of this article.

Officials ask that if you have seen Phoenix, you call 719-390-5555.

