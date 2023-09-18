CU Buffs football game versus USC to be nationally televised

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Coach Prime continues to live up to his name.

The Pac-12 announced on Monday that Colorado’s game against USC on Sept. 30 will be nationally televised on Fox. Kickoff time is slated for 10 a.m. MT at Folsom Field in Boulder. Tickets won’t be easy to come by after the school announced the game was sold out back on Sept. 7.

The Buffs are coming off a double-overtime win against in-state rival Colorado State University. The Buffs will likely be without standout player Travis Hunter following an injury he suffered during the matchup with the Rams. Hunter was hit by CSU defensive back Henry Blackburn. Skip Bayless is reporting Hunter has a lacerated liver and Hunter is expected to miss at least three weeks.

No. 19 CU takes on No. 10 Oregon this Saturday on the road.

