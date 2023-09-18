CU Buffs football game versus USC to be nationally televised

Deion Sanders, head coach of the CU football team.
Deion Sanders, head coach of the CU football team.(Colorado Football / YouTube / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Coach Prime continues to live up to his name.

The Pac-12 announced on Monday that Colorado’s game against USC on Sept. 30 will be nationally televised on Fox. Kickoff time is slated for 10 a.m. MT at Folsom Field in Boulder. Tickets won’t be easy to come by after the school announced the game was sold out back on Sept. 7.

The Buffs are coming off a double-overtime win against in-state rival Colorado State University. The Buffs will likely be without standout player Travis Hunter following an injury he suffered during the matchup with the Rams. Hunter was hit by CSU defensive back Henry Blackburn. Skip Bayless is reporting Hunter has a lacerated liver and Hunter is expected to miss at least three weeks.

No. 19 CU takes on No. 10 Oregon this Saturday on the road.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an...
Colorado Springs police officer injured in crash while responding to another call
Joey Romero
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters both responded to the blaze Monday morning.
Fire under control at site of future Air Force Academy hotel
5 injured in shooting near Coors Field

Latest News

Slim Chickens logo.
New Slim Chickens opens in Colorado Springs
A discussion with Gallus Medical Detox Centers on "Recovery Month".
WATCH: Highlighting 'Recovery Month' with Colorado detox center
According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Joey Romero
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs