Colorado Springs police officer involved in crash on the way to call

The crash scene on Sept. 17, 2023.
The crash scene on Sept. 17, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people including a police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash at a busy intersection Sunday.

The officer was en route to a call just after 3 p.m. and had their lights and sirens going as they drove northbound on Powers through the intersection with Stetson Hills.

“Another vehicle was traveling westbound on Stetson Hills Boulevard in the right through-lane starting to enter the intersection at North Powers Boulevard. The two vehicles collided in the intersection,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “... The vehicle that collided with the patrol car rolled and came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection.”

The police cruiser spun into the southbound lanes, hitting another vehicle that was trying to turn onto Stetson Hills from Powers. The lieutenant described that collision as “minor.”

Despite their car flipping over, neither occupant in the civilian vehicle suffered serious injuries, thanks to wearing seat belts. They and the officer were all transported to the hospital as a precaution. The officer has since been released, CSPD said.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is now investigating. Speeding and impairment are currently not suspected factors.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the...
Driver arrested, impairment suspected, in deadly crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an...
Colorado Springs police officer injured in crash while responding to another call
Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection to this shooting. Police say they collected...
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
5 injured in shooting near Coors Field
CU wins 43-35 over CSU in Rocky Mountain Showdown in double overtime

Latest News

Peak Alert
Local safety officials urging Southern Coloradans to sign up for Peak Alerts
Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters both responded to the blaze Monday morning.
Fire under control at site of future Air Force Academy hotel
9.18.23
Nice Monday
Monday's Most Wanted for Sept. 18
Monday’s Most Wanted: Sept. 18