Colorado Springs police officer hit on the way to call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people including a police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash at a busy intersection Sunday.

The officer was en route to a call just after 3 p.m. and had their lights and sirens going as they drove northbound on Powers through the intersection with Stetson Hills.

“Another vehicle was traveling westbound on Stetson Hills Boulevard in the right through-lane starting to enter the intersection at North Powers Boulevard. The two vehicles collided in the intersection,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “... The vehicle that collided with the patrol car rolled and came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection.”

The police cruiser spun into the southbound lanes, hitting another vehicle that was trying to turn onto Stetson Hills from Powers. The lieutenant described that collision as “minor.”

Despite their car flipping over, neither occupant in the civilian vehicle suffered serious injuries, thanks to wearing seat belts. They and the officer were all transported to the hospital as a precaution. The officer has since been released, CSPD said.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is now investigating. Speeding and impairment are currently not suspected factors.

