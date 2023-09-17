Son of Monument murder victim speaks about keeping his father’s memory alive, 6 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Once a place a father and son used to enjoy the scenery and the trails. It is now a place of peace for Isaac Watkins.

“I come out here a lot because this is definitely place I frequented with my dad and he was deafly familiar with. I help build a lot of these trails with him,” Isaac Watkins said.

Thursday marked six years since his dad, Tim, was murdered while out for a bike ride. His body was found near the trails by Mount Herman days after his death, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but his killer has still not been found.

“It’s hard because there’s no closure still it I mean I’ve already forgiven whoever might be responsible but it’s still nice for myself and my family to have that closure to know,” Isaac Watkins said.

Isaac learned to bike on these trails at a young age, taught by his father.

“Some of the first place I ever rode or right here,” Isaac Watkins said. “I remember that being so hard as a child.”

The two shared a close bond riding together, maintaining the trails, and learning some of life’s lessons together.

“When I’m out here I still hear my dad’s voice you know like coaching me in some way or another encouraging me when I want to quit,” Isaac Watkins said.

Isaac Watkins spoke with 11 News Saturday about how he wants his father’s memory to live on and he says he’s hoping whoever is responsible comes forward.

“I just want to say that now is the time to set a new trend in your choices not for the sake of my closure, and my families, but for your own peace of mind,” Isaac Watkins said.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the el paso county sheriff’s office at 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.