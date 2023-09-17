Police shut down lanes of busy road in northeast Colorado Springs for crash reportedly involving officers
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police shut down southbound lanes of Powers boulevard after a crash they said involved an officer.
It happened Sunday afternoon at Powers and Stetson Hills boulevard. After the crash, police closed southbound lanes of Powers at Dublin, asking drivers to avoid the area.
So far, they have not released how the crash happened or if there were any injuries. They did tell 11 News it involved an officer and one other vehicle. This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.
