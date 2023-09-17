Major crash injures multiple passengers in southern Colorado, at least two ejected from vehicle

According to the Colorado Springs firefighters, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Platte and Institute. Firefighters say several people are injured and at least two people in the vehicle were ejected. They were taken to the hospital this morning. No one was trapped in this crash.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:42 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters are responding to a bad crash that injured multiple people Sunday morning in southern Colorado.

According to the CSFD tweet, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Platte and Institute. Firefighters say several people are injured and at least two people in the vehicle were ejected. Firefighters say they have been taken to the hospital this morning. No one was trapped in this crash.

Our 11 News Photog on scene tells us Platte is closed between Prospect and Institute.

This continues to be a developing story. 11 News will update this article as we learn more.

