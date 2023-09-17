Dog mayor of Colorado town joins 1,000 other dogs at Coors Field

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The mayor of Georgetown made a special appearance at Coors Field Thursday.

The Colorado Rockies held their annual Bark at the Park event on September 14. They teamed up with Good ‘n’ Fun, DreamBone and King Soopers for the event. Dog owners had the chance to buy tickets for themselves and their dog as the Rockies took on the San Francisco Giants.

Among the 1,000 dogs who attended was the mayor of Georgetown, Parker the Snow Dog. Parker was sworn in as honorary mayor in 2020.

Parker attended the game dressed in purple to cheer on the Rockies as they prepared to take on the Giants. While he joined his fellow dogs in the stadium, Parker didn’t slack on any of his duties as mayor.

According to his office, the Snow Dog made his rounds to the people enjoying the event, giving hugs, spreading love, and getting cookies at the game. His office confirms he even got “a hot dog or two.”

As for the Rockies, they have been able to dominate their games against the Giants this week.

