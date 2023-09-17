5 injured in shooting near Coors Field

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Five people are expected to survive following a shooting near Coors Field late Saturday night.

Denver police have released limited details at this time. They say four victims were found initially after officers responded to the 1900 block of Market Street around 11:30 p.m. and that a fifth person was located later. At least four of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

Detectives have not released suspect information, and it’s not clear what led up to the shooting and whether it was random.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

