Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: As of 10:32 p.m., police say a suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place tied to this situation has been lifted.
This is still a developing situation, and police say they are still investigating the incident. 11 News has a crew on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS: Police were investigating what they said was an active shooter at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night.
Colorado Springs police told 11 News just after 9:30 p.m. they were searching for a suspect after receiving reports of shots fired near Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard.
A shelter-in-place was issued in this incident. A map of the affected area is available here.
As of this article’s last update, no injuries had been confirmed by police.
