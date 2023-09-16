Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: As of 10:32 p.m., police say a suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place tied to this situation has been lifted.

This is still a developing situation, and police say they are still investigating the incident. 11 News has a crew on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update:



The suspect is in custody. CSPD Officers are checking the area to make sure no one was injured. The shelter in place order has been lifted.



Please continue to avoid the area as police continue to investigate the incident. https://t.co/6fJDqaJJkj — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 16, 2023

PREVIOUS: Police were investigating what they said was an active shooter at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night.

Colorado Springs police told 11 News just after 9:30 p.m. they were searching for a suspect after receiving reports of shots fired near Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard.

A shelter-in-place was issued in this incident. A map of the affected area is available here.

As of this article’s last update, no injuries had been confirmed by police.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.