Police investigating active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating what they say is an active shooter at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night.

Colorado Springs police told 11 News just after 9:30 p.m. they were searching for a suspect after receiving reports of shots fired near Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard.

A shelter-in-place has been issued in this incident. A map of the affected area is available here.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

