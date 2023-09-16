Police investigating active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating what they say is an active shooter at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night.
Colorado Springs police told 11 News just after 9:30 p.m. they were searching for a suspect after receiving reports of shots fired near Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard.
A shelter-in-place has been issued in this incident. A map of the affected area is available here.
This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
