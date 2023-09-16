Police investigating active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs

Police are investigating what they say is an active shooter at an apartment complex in...
Police are investigating what they say is an active shooter at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating what they say is an active shooter at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night.

Colorado Springs police told 11 News just after 9:30 p.m. they were searching for a suspect after receiving reports of shots fired near Barnes Road and North Powers Boulevard.

A shelter-in-place has been issued in this incident. A map of the affected area is available here.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children among those injured in 3-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs Thursday
Councilman speaks out about exchange with mayor
Colorado Springs Councilman expresses concern over mayor
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Drugs, guns and stolen truck recovered at Colorado Springs motel
Theft suspect caught on camera.
WANTED: Theft suspect with stolen trailer in El Paso County sought
David McConkie
Former deputy district attorney in Colorado suspected of child sex assault

Latest News

ASD20
Juvenile suspect arrested after multiple threats to Colorado Springs high school
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
Residents of El Paso, Teller counties get warrants cleared
The more than 300 cases that were cleared today fall under low-level offenses. This includes...
Residents of El Paso, Teller counties get warrants cleared
David and Jodee on the morning of the procedure.
Colorado Springs man gets kidney transplant -- thanks to Facebook and an old classmate