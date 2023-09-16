New names added to Firefighter Memorial, dedication to the fallen

The fallen firefighters names were submitted January 1st, 2021 through December 31st, 2022. The dedication will be at Memorial Park, starting at 11:00 a.m.
New names being added to Firefighter Memorial at Memorial Park.
New names being added to Firefighter Memorial at Memorial Park.(KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fallen firefighters from across the United States will be recognized for their ultimate sacrifices after giving their lives in the line of duty.

The International Association of Firefighter Fallen, also known as the IAFF, will add the firefighter’s names to the memorial. These names have been submitted between January 1st, 2021 through December 31st, 2022.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For anyone who can’t attend in person, a live stream will be provided here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection to this shooting. Police say they collected...
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
David McConkie
Former deputy district attorney in Colorado suspected of child sex assault
ASD20
Juvenile suspect arrested after multiple threats to Colorado Springs high school
Police were on scene after reports of a shooting on East St. Vrain Street Thursday night.
Police investigating shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

Air Force beats Utah State 39-21
The Air Force Academy cruises to an 39-21 win over Utah State to open up Mountain West Play
Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection to this shooting. Police say they collected...
Suspect in custody, police still investigating after reports of active shooter in northeast Colorado Springs
A man who served as the Deputy District Attorney for Colorado’s 4th Judicial District is...
Former deputy DA suspected of sex assault on a child
ASD20
Juvenile suspect arrested after multiple threats to Colorado Springs high school