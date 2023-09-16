New names added to Firefighter Memorial, dedication to the fallen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fallen firefighters from across the United States will be recognized for their ultimate sacrifices after giving their lives in the line of duty.

The International Association of Firefighter Fallen, also known as the IAFF, will add the firefighter’s names to the memorial. These names have been submitted between January 1st, 2021 through December 31st, 2022.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For anyone who can’t attend in person, a live stream will be provided here.

