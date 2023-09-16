Juvenile suspect arrested after multiple threats to Colorado Springs high school

ASD20
ASD20(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police said Friday that they had arrested a suspect involved in multiple threats to a Colorado Springs high school.

According to police, Liberty High School has been the target of a number of “social media attacks” over the past several months, resulting in the school being placed on “Secure” status numerous times. The CSPD School Resource Officer Unit investigated each threat, and officers said they determined all of the threats were likely coming from one person.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed in northeast Colorado Springs, and a juvenile male was arrested in relation to the online threats. The suspect’s exact age was not released, and police and Academy District 20 representatives had not said whether or not the suspect was a Liberty High School student as of this article’s last update.

The suspect was arrested felony Incitement of death or destruction, and Misdemeanor Interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

ASD20 representatives released a statement to families that said the following:

“In situations like this, we are limited in what we can share with our parents, and even our staff. We must ensure our communication does not compromise law enforcement investigations. Additionally, personal identifiable information about students must be kept confidential.”

Police said the investigation is still active, and asked anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.

