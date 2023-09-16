The Air Force Academy cruises to an 39-21 win over Utah State to open up Mountain West Play

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy dominates Utah State from start to finish in the Mountain West season opener, winning 39-21. This is the first time the Falcons have won a conference opener since 2016.

The past two season, the Aggies had over 1,000 yards of offense, and scored a combined 79 points, but that wasn’t the case tonight. Utah State had less just 302 yards on Friday. The Falcons offense on the other hand was rolling, scoring at will in the first half. Air Force had 344 yards rushing, and had two players run for more than 100 yards in Owen Burk (110 yards,) and Emmanuel Mitchel (106 yards, and 3 Tds).

Air Force improves to 3-0, and will look to keep their undefeated season rolling on the road against San Jose State next Friday.

