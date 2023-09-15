WANTED: Man suspected of kidnapping and sex assault sought by Pueblo Police

Dominic Velasquez
Dominic Velasquez(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a man on the run suspected of kidnapping and sex assault.

On Friday, police shared a photo of 22-year-old Dominic Velasquez as part of their “Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up” program.

“[The suspect] is described as a Hispanic male, 5′08″ tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,” part of the crime poster reads. “Velasquez has a no-bond warrant for Kidnap Adult to Sexually Assault which includes Kidnapping – Sex Offense and/or Robbery, Burglary, Assault, Menace, Sex Assault – Victim Helpless.”

Call 719-542-STOP with info, you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children among those injured in 3-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs Thursday
Councilman speaks out about exchange with mayor
Colorado Springs Councilman expresses concern over mayor
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Drugs, guns and stolen truck recovered at Colorado Springs motel
Theft suspect caught on camera.
WANTED: Theft suspect with stolen trailer in El Paso County sought
Multiple Colorado restaurants honored by MICHELIN guide.
Several Colorado restaurants receive MICHELIN stars

Latest News

9.15.23
Perfect Weekend!
Jerry Jeudy
Broncos head coach says Jerry Jeudy will play Sunday
Samantha Basirico chats with Carmina Blasko, Clinical Director at Ellie Mental Health. They...
Ellie Mental Health discusses adjusting to a new school year
CASA of West Texas is seeing a surge in child abuse cases while dealing with a shortage of...
Colorado Springs Police seeks volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit