WANTED: Man suspected of kidnapping and sex assault sought by Pueblo Police
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a man on the run suspected of kidnapping and sex assault.
On Friday, police shared a photo of 22-year-old Dominic Velasquez as part of their “Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up” program.
“[The suspect] is described as a Hispanic male, 5′08″ tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,” part of the crime poster reads. “Velasquez has a no-bond warrant for Kidnap Adult to Sexually Assault which includes Kidnapping – Sex Offense and/or Robbery, Burglary, Assault, Menace, Sex Assault – Victim Helpless.”
Call 719-542-STOP with info, you may be eligible for a reward.
