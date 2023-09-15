WANTED: Man suspected of kidnapping and sex assault sought by Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a man on the run suspected of kidnapping and sex assault.

On Friday, police shared a photo of 22-year-old Dominic Velasquez as part of their “Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up” program.

“[The suspect] is described as a Hispanic male, 5′08″ tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,” part of the crime poster reads. “Velasquez has a no-bond warrant for Kidnap Adult to Sexually Assault which includes Kidnapping – Sex Offense and/or Robbery, Burglary, Assault, Menace, Sex Assault – Victim Helpless.”

Call 719-542-STOP with info, you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.