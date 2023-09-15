Residents of El Paso, Teller counties get warrants cleared

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People who had a warrant out for their arrest had the chance today to get it taken care of, without going to jail.

Prosecutors and public defenders met with people one-on-one to discuss their violations. This is for anyone living in El Paso and Teller counties.

4th Judicial District Judge William Bain tells 11 News they have cleared more than 300 cases today in El Paso County. KKTV is still waiting for the results from Teller County. Many people had more than one case that had to be resolved. Judge Bain tells 11 News, people were lined up to get their cases heard.

The more than 300 cases that were cleared today fall under low-level offenses. This includes traffic tickets and lesser drug charges. People accused of more serious crimes, including assault, child abuse and domestic violence were given a date they would need to show up.

“A lot of times, people can’t bond themselves out of jail so then the county is paying for them to stay in the jail for days, weeks and even months,” Adam Steigerwald, Supervising Attorney, Public Defenders Office. “This way, they are able to remain off custody. People don’t lose their jobs. People don’t lose their housing. People don’t lose their children to deal with a low level traffic case.”

The Municipal Court assisted with at least 50 violations. The people they took care of were given court cases and agreement to help fix their warrants.

“If someone has a trespass, forgery or a criminal impersonation and they missed court dates, there will be a violation of probation and there is a warrant for their arrest,” said Steigerwald. “They can come out here, get their warrants forgiven, and either try to resolve their case today or get a new court date so they can come back to court without being arrested.”

The State Public Defenders Office tells 11 News anyone who missed the event can call the Public Defender’s Office to get their warrants taken care of.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.